Tillis Co-Introduces Constitutional Amendment to Prevent Court Packing

Government and Politics

March 2, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) recently co-introduced a constitutional amendment to limit the Supreme Court to no more than nine justices. The Supreme Court has had nine justices since 1869.

“It’s no secret that Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court with radical, activist judges who will legislate from the bench and turn the Court into a rubber-stamp for left-wing policies,” said Senator Tillis. “That is why I co-sponsored this constitutional amendment, and I call on my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to do the same to protect the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and ensure justices base their rulings on the Constitution and not politics.”