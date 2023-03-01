Tillis, Colleagues File Amicus Brief Challenging ATF Pistol Brace Rule

Government and Politics

March 1, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and more than 30 of his colleagues filed an amicus brief to the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota, contending that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) new pistol brace rule violates the Second Amendment. The amicus brief also contends that the rule was never authorized by Congress, and offends basic separation of powers principles.

The ATF issued a rule in January stating that over 99% of brace-equipped pistols are “short-barreled rifles” and, thus, subject to burdensome regulatory requirements. These pistol braces are helpful for individuals with disabilities or who lack physical strength to comfortably fire pistols, including veterans.

“This pistol brace rule is a violation of law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights,” said Senator Tillis. “ATF went well beyond the scope of its authority, and should never have promulgated this rule. I will continue to work with my colleagues to oppose this alarming action.”