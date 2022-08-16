Tillis, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Empower Parents to Solve the Learning Loss Crisis

Government and Politics

August 16, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Recently, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) introduced the Raising Expectations with Child Opportunity Vouchers for Educational Recovery (RECOVER) Act to empower parents to solve the learning loss crisis facing today’s students. Congressman Burgess Owens (R-UT) is introducing companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

“Students in North Carolina and across the country lost valuable time in the classroom during the COVID pandemic,” said Senator Tillis. “This learning deficit needs to be addressed so we can get every student up to speed and prepared for the future. I am proud to introduce this legislation with my colleagues to allocate unspent funds from Democrat’s American Rescue Plan to provide opportunities and resources for students to get ahead in their education.”

Background:

As of May, states and school districts had yet to spend 93% of the education funding allocated to them under the Democrats’ American Rescue Plan Act. This legislation would allow states and school districts to use those unspent funds to issue Child Opportunity Scholarships directly to parents. These scholarships, targeted for low-income families, could be put towards educational opportunities, including:

Tutoring services;

Private school tuition;

Books and other curriculum materials;

Testing fees; and

Educational therapies for children with disabilities.