Tillis, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Help NATO Allies Escape Dependence on Russia

Government and Politics

March 3, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and his colleagues re-introduced legislation to enhance the energy security of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members by providing an escape from dependence on Russian energy.

The Energy Security Cooperation with Allied Partners in Europe (ESCAPE) Act (S. 548) aims to quickly provide our allies with reliable and dependable American energy to stop Russia’s political coercion and manipulation in the region. In addition, the legislation mandates sanctions on Russian energy export pipelines.

“As the Russian war continues, so does the uncertainty and instability of Russian energy,” said Senator Tillis. “Our NATO allies deserve to have dependable energy and the United States needs to make sure that we provide that support to NATO members. This legislation supports our allies and ensures they will have reliable exports to their countries.”

Background

Some of America’s European allies are increasingly dependent on Russian energy. Russia continues to undermine peace and security in Europe through a variety of mechanisms, including its use of energy as a geopolitical weapon.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Months later, Russia cut off all gas supplies to Europe in response to economic sanctions imposed by the West.

The Energy Security Cooperation with Allied Partners in Europe Act or the ESCAPE Act:

Directs the U.S. permanent representative to NATO to work with NATO member states to address energy security for the organization’s members and partners in Europe and Eurasia.

Calls for a comprehensive U.S. government transatlantic energy strategy that focuses on increasing the energy security of our NATO allies and partners and increasing American energy exports to those countries.

Requires the Secretary of Energy to expedite approvals of natural gas exports to NATO allies, Japan, and any other foreign country where exports of natural gas would promote the national security interests of the United States.

Authorizes mandatory U.S. sanctions on the development of Russian energy pipeline projects.