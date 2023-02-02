Tillis, Colleagues Introduce Concealed Carry Reciprocity Bill to Promote Second Amendment Rights

Government and Politics

February 2, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and 44 of his Senate colleagues introduced the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which would allow individuals with concealed carry privileges in their home state to exercise those rights in any other state that allows concealed carry, while still abiding by that state’s laws.

“Law-abiding North Carolinians who choose to exercise their constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights should be able to exercise those rights in other states with concealed carry laws,” said Senator Tillis. “This commonsense legislation protects and promotes the rights of lawful gun owners while respecting state sovereignty, and I am proud to work with my Republican colleagues on this important legislation.”

Background on the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act:

Allows individuals with concealed carry privileges in their home state to exercise those rights in any other state with concealed carry laws

Treats state-issued concealed carry permits like drivers’ licenses where an individual can use their home-state license to drive in another state, but must abide by that other state’s speed limit or road laws

Protects state sovereignty by not establishing a national standard for concealed carry

This legislation is endorsed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation and the National Rifle Association.