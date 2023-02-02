Tillis, Colleagues Introduce Legislation Establishing a Bipartisan, Bicameral Joint Afghanistan Investigation Committee

Government and Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and his colleagues introduced a bill establishing a bipartisan, bicameral Joint Select Committee on Afghanistan to conduct a full investigation into President Biden’s failed and tragic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. As a result of Biden’s disastrous withdrawal, hundreds of Americans were stranded behind enemy lines, billions of dollars in U.S. military equipment were abandoned, and tragically, the lives of 13 brave U.S. servicemembers were lost. This Joint Select Committee would follow the precedent set in the aftermath of the Iran-Contra affair.

“When the Biden Administration disastrously withdrew out of Afghanistan, they left thousands of our Afghan allies behind and severely damaged the United States’ credibility on the world stage,” said Senator Tillis. “Nearly a year and a half later, the American people, especially our brave veterans of the War in Afghanistan, are still owed answers. I am proud to join my colleagues in establishing this bipartisan committee to investigate this colossal failure.”

The bipartisan and bicameral Joint Select Committee shall conduct an investigation into the United States’ withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan and report its findings to Congress including:

An analysis of any actions taken by the United States Government to proactively prepare for a successful withdrawal and any efforts to protect the safety of United States forces and neutralize threats in any withdrawal scenarios, including all timelines and advice provided by military leaders to President Biden and his national security team beginning in January 2021.

A summary of any intelligence reports that indicated an imminent threat at the Hamid Karzai International Airport preceding the deadly attack on August 26, 2021, and the risks to United States and allied country civilians as well as Afghan partners for various United States withdrawal scenarios.

A full and unredacted transcript of the phone call between President Biden and President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan on July 23, 2021.

A description of the initial views and advice of the United States Armed Forces and the intelligence community given to the National Security Council and the White House before the decisions were taken regarding closure of United States military installations, withdrawal of United States assets, and withdrawal of United States military personnel.

An assessment of United States assets, as well as any assets left behind by allies, that could now be used by the Taliban, ISIS-K, and other terrorist organizations operating within the region.

An assessment of the discussions between the United States Government and allies supporting our efforts in Afghanistan and a timeline for decision making regarding the withdrawal of United States forces, Afghan allies and nationals and other refugees. This includes discussions on any efforts to work with U.S. allies to repatriate all foreign nationals desiring to return to their home countries, the vetting of each individual and any coordination the Departments of State and Defense engaged in to safeguard members of the Armed Forces from infectious diseases and terrorist threats.