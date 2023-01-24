Tillis, Colleagues Introduce National School Choice Week Resolution

Government and Politics

January 24, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and 22 of his colleagues introduced a resolution designating January 22 through January 28, 2023, as National School Choice Week.

“School choice is a logical approach to education and provides families across North Carolina, and the country, the option to enroll their children in a school that best fits the educational and social needs of that individual child,” said Senator Tillis. “Schools are not one-size-fits-all and allowing parents to choose where they want their child to learn, instead of the district making that decision based on zip codes, is a commonsense solution. I am proud to co-sponsor this designation of 'National School Choice Week' so we can bring awareness to educational choice and celebrate leaders in our communities who are dedicated to the betterment of our children’s future.”

Senator Tillis has worked to improve education for all students dating back to his time as Speaker of the North Carolina House when he led the effort to create an Opportunity Scholarship program. In the 2020-2021 school year, more than 16,000 North Carolina students received an Opportunity Scholarship.