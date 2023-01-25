Tillis, Colleagues Introduce Permanent Ban on Taxpayer Funding for Abortions

Government and Politics

January 25, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) joined a group of his colleagues to introduce the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act. This legislation would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion, replacing the current restrictions with a single, government-wide standard.

“Americans should never have their hard-earned tax dollars go to the funding of abortions,” said Senator Tillis. “As the Biden Administration and Senate Democrats continue to increase attacks against the unborn, we must protect the most vulnerable among us. I remain dedicated and proud of my continued work for the pro-life movement.”

For over 40 years, an inconsistent and haphazard set of policies have regulated federal funding for abortion. This legislation would make permanent the restrictions on funding for elective abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which currently rely on yearly approval. It would also eliminate Obamacare’s taxpayer subsidies for elective abortion coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.