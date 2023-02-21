Tillis, Colleagues Reintroduce Iran Nuclear Treaty Act

Government and Politics

February 21, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and 22 of his Republican colleagues reintroduced the Iran Nuclear Treaty Act, which requires the president to submit any renewed nuclear deal with Iran to the Senate as a treaty.

The Iran Nuclear Treaty Act would strengthen the role Congress plays by ensuring the advice and consent of the Senate is taken into account for any new nuclear agreement and prevent the administration from waiving, suspending, reducing or limiting sanctions on Iran before the Senate has concurred.

“The Iran Nuclear Deal negotiated by the Obama Administration was a complete disaster and any future deal between the United States and Iran must be ratified by the Senate as the Constitution intended,” said Senator Tillis. “The United States must continue to show strength against the Iranian regime to prevent them from developing advanced nuclear weapons capabilities and hold them accountable.”