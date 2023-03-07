Tillis, Colleagues Support Bipartisan Southeast Hydrogen Hub Proposal

Government and Politics

March 7, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and a bipartisan group of Southeastern U.S. Senators from Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee recently wrote a letter to Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm in support of the Southeast Hydrogen Hub coalition.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law established $8 billion for regional hydrogen hubs.

“The Southeast Hydrogen Hub coalition’s member states are home to many of the nation’s leading transportation, logistics, energy, manufacturing and research assets. We are heartened by the Department of Energy’s encouraging notification in response to the coalition’s concept paper and urge the Department to select the Southeast Hydrogen Hub coalition for funding. We stand ready to provide long-term support for the Southeast Hydrogen Hub’s implementation and growth,” wrote the Senators.

Read the letter HERE.