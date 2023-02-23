Tillis Co-Sponsored Resolution Establishing National FFA Week Passes Senate

Government and Politics

February 23, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United States Senate passed a bipartisan resolution co-sponsored by Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) to establish February 18-25, 2023 as National FFA Week.

The resolution highlights the important role of the National FFA Organization in developing the next generation of leaders by providing educational and career opportunities to students, and also celebrates the iconic FFA jacket.

“Our farmers are vital to the future success of our state and our country,” said Senator Tillis. “I am proud to support this resolution to establish this week as FFA week to bring much-deserved awareness to the future of the farming industry.”