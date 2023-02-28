Tillis Co-Sponsors Legislation to Stop Taxpayer-Funded Abortions

Government and Politics

February 28, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) recently co-sponsored the bicameral Women’s Public Health and Safety Act, which gives states the authority to exclude abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood, from receiving state Medicaid funds.

Under current law, states are required to allow any qualified provider to participate in a state’s Medicaid system. A non-partisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) report revealed that Planned Parenthood received nearly $1.3 billion in Medicaid reimbursements over a three-year period, accounting for 81 percent of the abortion provider’s joint federal-state funding stream.

“Organizations like Planned Parenthood should not be receiving taxpayer dollars to perform abortions,” said Senator Tillis. “This legislation will give authority back to the states to choose where Medicaid dollars should go, and I am proud to co-sponsor this legislation to protect life.”

The bill is supported by Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, CatholicVote, March for Life, Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, Americans United for Life, Students for Life Action, National Right to Life, Family Research Council, Family Policy Alliance, Faith and Freedom Coalition, and Ethics and Public Policy Center HHS Accountability Project.