Tillis Helps Secure $125 Million Grant to Help NC Families Combat Higher Heating Costs this Winter

Government and Politics

November 2, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced that North Carolina was awarded $125.3 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, this funding will help low-income individuals and families pay for home heating costs this winter and cover unpaid utility bills.

Part of the funding for this grant comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law. Specifically, LIHEAP helps low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make minor energy-related home repairs, and weatherize homes to make them more energy efficient.

“High inflation is hurting North Carolinians in all areas of life, including higher utility bills as winter quickly approaches,” said Senator Tillis. “This significant grant will go a long way to help low-income families pay their utility bills and keep their homes warm, and I am proud to have helped negotiate and pass the legislation that will make it happen.”