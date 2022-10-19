Tillis, Leahy Legislation Supporting Creative Students Signed Into Law

Government and Politics

October 19, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, the ARTS Act, legislation introduced by U.S. Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Patrick Leahy (D-VT) to direct the Register of Copyrights to waive the copyright registration fee for winners of the Congressional Art Competition and the Congressional App Competition, was signed into law.

Both of these competitions, sponsored and led by the House of Representatives, encourage talented students to engage in the arts and coding. These students are recognized by each district and for the winners of the Congressional Art Competition, their work is displayed in the tunnel between the House office buildings.

“Every year, talented students across the country participate in the Congressional Art Competition and the Congressional App Competition, with the winners displaying their work in the United States Capitol,” said Senator Tillis. “I am proud to have worked with my friend Senator Leahy on a bipartisan, bicameral basis to enact this legislation so each student is introduced to the benefits of copyright protection and I applaud President Biden for signing this legislation into law.”

“I am so pleased that earlier this week, the President signed into law the Artistic Recognition for Talented Students (ARTS) Act,” said Senator Leahy. “Senator Tillis and I first introduced this bill three years ago and it has been a priority for us both ever since. The bill allows the Register of Copyrights to waive the copyright registration fee for winners of the Congressional Art Competition and the Congressional App Competition eliminating any cost barrier that exists for students trying to protect their works. I look forward to continuing to work with Senator Tillis on getting our other intellectual property priorities to the President’s desk.”