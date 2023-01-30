Tillis Reaffirms Support for Basic Human Rights in Iran

Government and Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and his Senate colleagues recently reintroduced a bipartisan resolution to reaffirm support for the Iranian citizens engaging in peaceful protests and condemn Iranian security forces for human rights abuses.

“The United States must remain firm in condemning the human rights abuses committed by the Iranian regime and stand with the citizens who are peacefully protesting,” said Senator Tillis. “I am proud to introduce this resolution with my colleagues to reaffirm our support for these Iranian citizens.”

In addition to calling on the international community to continue to publicly highlight and condemn the Iranian regime’s crackdown since protests began more than five months ago, the resolution urges the Biden Administration to strengthen international efforts to impose additional sanctions on officials and entities responsible for the violent suppression of demonstrations. The resolution also underscores the importance of the U.S. government and the private sector providing additional support for access to digital communications and internet freedom in Iran so that Iranian citizens have the tools necessary to communicate with the world and each other.