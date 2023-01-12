Tillis Statement on Appointment of Special Counsel To Investigate Biden's Mishandling of Classified Documents

Government and Politics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement on President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and Attorney General Garland’s announcement he is appointing a special counsel:

“There should be no double standard in our justice system. I am glad Attorney General Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents to ensure the independence of the investigation.

“In the coming weeks, I will also be reintroducing legislation to ensure there can be no political interference of investigations into President Biden, his family members, or any future administrations.”