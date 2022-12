Government and Politics

December 22, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) voted against the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package.



“I voted against the $1.7 trillion spending bill because it contains too much wasteful spending and misguided, left-wing priorities,” said Senator Tillis. “North Carolina families have struggled with inflation and have been forced to cut back on spending and make some tough decisions. Congress needs to start doing the same.”