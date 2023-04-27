Tillis Votes to Overturn Biden EPA Rule That Would Raise Prices For NC Families

Government and Politics

April 27, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Senate passed legislation supported by U.S.Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) to overturn President Biden’s aggressive EPA regulation on heavy-duty vehicle emissions by a vote of 50-49. The regulation would devastate the trucking industry, raise costs for consumers, and incentivize older, less efficient trucks to stay on the road.

“President Biden’s far-left policies, like this EPA regulation, will unnecessarily hurt our trucking industry that millions of Americans rely on,” said Senator Tillis. “I am proud to have supported this legislation to overturn this emissions standard and remove environmental and financial burdens that would harm the transportation industry and raise prices for North Carolina families.”

Background:

The EPA finalized its rule on new emissions standards for heavy duty vehicles on December 20, 2022. The rule’s new standards cover nitrogen oxides (NOx) and other air pollutants including particulate matter (PM), hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide (CO). The rule would also change requirements regarding emission control systems and emission-related warranties.

The EPA estimated the technology required to meet the new rule’s standards will cost between $2,568 and $8,304 per vehicle. The American Truck Dealers Association estimates it is more likely a $42,000 increase per truck. In total, the EPA projects the associated costs of this new regulation on the country could reach $55 billion over the lifetime of the program.

The EPA’s regulation would be challenging to implement and make new, compliant trucks cost-prohibitive. By increasing the cost of a new truck, the regulation actually incentivizes keeping older, higher-emitting trucks in service longer. It would also likely force many "mom & pop" commercial trucking operations out of business while encouraging larger trucking operations to pass these higher costs onto consumers.

Adding new financial burdens on the trucking industry would increase the cost of any product transported by trucks, including food, clothing, and other commodities.