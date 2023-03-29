Government and Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) voted in favor of the Congressional Review Act (CRA) Resolution of disapproval to overturn President Biden’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) regulation, which governs how broadly the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers can regulate bodies of water under the Clean Water Act.

Senator Tillis and his colleagues introduced the resolution in February 2023 following after the Biden Administration announced a new rule in December 2022 repealing the Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR), and changing the definition of Waters of the United States in a way that will significantly expand federal regulatory authority.

“President Biden’s proposed WOTUS rule places obscure regulations and burdens on millions of North Carolinians and makes it hard for anyone to determine whether land or water features are subject to federal regulation,”said Senator Tillis. “This rule hurts North Carolina landowners, builders, and farmers and I am proud to have supported this resolution to send a direct message to President Biden and hold this administration accountable for their continued government overreach.”

The House of Representatives previously approved the measure on March 9, led by Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-Mo.-06), and it now goes to the president’s desk.

