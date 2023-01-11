Tim Moore's Latest Attempt To Consolidate Power, Sow Chaos, And Undermine Democracy

Government and Politics

January 11, 2023

New reporting has uncovered the North Carolina House Republicans’ proposed rule change that hoards power for Speaker Tim Moore and “allows representatives to vote to override Cooper’s vetoes with no notice.” Since 2018, Republicans have resorted to gotcha tactics to steamroll their agenda and catch representatives out of their seats, but this change marks an unprecedented attempt to undermine democracy.

“The public deserves a transparent and accountable government – a hastily called vote while a representative is in the bathroom does everyone a disservice and erodes the democratic process,” said NCDP Chair Bobbie Richardson. “Despite Speaker Moore’s bad faith attempts to bend the rules to consolidate his own power, North Carolina Democrats are prepared to stand up to bad Republican bills and uphold Governor Cooper’s veto.”

Additionally, as a citizen legislature, oftentimes members’ responsibilities in their day job they work to support themselves can overlap with duties in the General Assembly.

WRAL: NC House Republicans may scrap rule on veto override votes

On Wednesday, state House members are expected to consider rules for their chamber that would allow representatives to vote to override Cooper’s vetoes with no notice.

Under House rules approved for the previous legislative session, members couldn’t vote to override a gubernatorial veto “until the second legislative day following notice of its placement on the calendar.” The rule has been in place for at least a decade.

The proposed rules would also give the House Speaker more power to change the order of business while the House is in session.

If approved, the proposed House rules would make attendance imperative for any Democrat hoping to support a veto from Cooper. Democratic members would have to carefully monitor when they could step out of the chamber — even for practical matters, such as taking a phone call or using the bathroom — so they don’t leave an imbalance of legislators on the House floor.

In 2019, House Republicans were able to override Cooper’s veto of their budget plan one morning when Democrats were missing from the chamber. Many Democrats were absent because they said a GOP leader told them the morning would feature a non-voting session.

Ultimately, Cooper’s veto stood. Republicans were not able to override him in the state senate.



