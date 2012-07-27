  1. Select a City
  2. Fairfield, CT
  3. News
  4. Top 10 State Fairs for 2014

Top 10 State Fairs for 2014

Share

Arts and Entertainment

July 27, 2012

Three cheers for the state fair. Step right up and play a game, guess the weight of the giant pumpkin or get in on a pie eating contest. Tents and carnivals rides are popping up all over the country. It's time to grab the kids and grandma and head over to the state fair for a day and night of old-fashioned fun celebrating what makes your state great! 

Check out our list of Top 10 State Fairs, find some local Connecticut Fairs near you on americantowns.com and have fun.

In and Around Fairfield, CT
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    Parks