Tyler Lee for Congress News: Why I’m Not Applying For Student Loan Forgiveness

Government and Politics

August 30, 2022

Some families decided against accruing the costs associated with sending their children off to college because it was an unrealistic financial burden.



So their children have risen to the occasion by hustling for scholarships, working multiple jobs, or pursuing an alternate path to learn a marketable skill and earn a viable livelihood.



Biden’s student loan bailout announcement just betrayed all these American families by making them responsible for monies they were unwilling to spend for their own futures, or for their own progeny.

I myself had over $40,000 in student loan debt from going to Liberty University that I DO NOT expect anyone to pay off – other than myself! Just as I wouldn’t expect someone else to pay off my car note, mortgage, or creature comforts! School was a choice I made that I alone am responsible for.



During these inflationary times, when Americans need strategic and disciplined leadership, the Biden Administration has thrown all caution to the wind along with billions of taxpayer dollars in multiple directions all at once.



The unending aid to Ukraine, 87,000 new IRS agents, and now a student loan bailout that could cost taxpayers over $1 TRILLION. Enough is enough!



When elected to Congress, I will fight against the reckless federal spending that is saddling an unbridled amount of debt on Americans and exacerbating our recessionary dilemma. Together we can make our stand to fight against this Socialist Marxist theft of Americans’ hard-earned dollars.



With your support of a donation in any amount today, I will be fortified in my efforts to remove the checkbook from swindling politicians like Joe Biden.

Tyler Lee

Republican Nominee for Congress, NC-12

