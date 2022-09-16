  1. Select a City
U.S. and NC Flags to Remain at Half-Staff in Honor of Queen Elizabeth II Until Sunset on Monday, September 19, 2022

September 16, 2022

From: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

All U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities will remain at half-staff until sunset September 19, 2022, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday, September 8. The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held in London on Monday.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper
"Queen Elizabeth led with unparalleled dignity over seven decades of a rapidly changing world. North Carolina is proud of our close relationship with the people of Great Britain and we mourn the loss of an extraordinary leader."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

