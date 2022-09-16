Government and Politics

September 16, 2022

TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell

All U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities will remain at half-staff until sunset September 19, 2022, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday, September 8. The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held in London on Monday.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"Queen Elizabeth led with unparalleled dignity over seven decades of a rapidly changing world. North Carolina is proud of our close relationship with the people of Great Britain and we mourn the loss of an extraordinary leader."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.



Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

