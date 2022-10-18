Government and Politics

October 21, 2022

Beginning from Oct 18, 2022 until sunset October 23



All U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities are to remain at half staff in honor of the innocent lives lost in the tragedy in East Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood last week. Flags are to remain lowered until sunset Sunday, October 23.



Statement from Governor Roy Cooper



"We mourn for the victims of this horrific and infuriating act of violence," said Governor Cooper. "Thank you to our local and state law enforcement who worked tirelessly to capture the suspect."