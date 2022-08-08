Government and Politics

August 8, 2022

Governor Roy Cooper is extending the half-staff order for all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities in honor of Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman. Beginning today through sunset August 9, all flags are to remain at half-staff. Services for Sgt. Fishman will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9 at the University of Mount Olive's Kornegay Arena in Dudley, North Carolina.



In tribute to his life and service, flags have been lowered in his honor since Tuesday, August 2.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

