Government and Politics

December 8, 2022

U.S. House Passes FY 2023 NDAA with WRDA, North Carolina Priorities Included

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, with strong support from Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07), the U.S. House of Representatives passed the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to fund our Defense Department and provide our military with the resources needed to keep our nation safe.

The FY 2023 NDAA also includes the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA), including priorities for Southeastern North Carolina championed by Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07). This bipartisan package includes projects of national, regional, and local significance that help strengthen the nation’s global competitiveness, grow the economy, ensure the movement of goods throughout the supply chain, protect communities, and create jobs.

WRDA was originally introduced in the House with Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee Republican leader David Rouzer (R-NC) and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Republican leader Sam Graves (R-MO) as original cosponsors.

"The FY 2023 NDAA provides for full funding of our military and sets a well-deserved pay raise for our men and women in uniform," said Rouzer. "Congress has a responsibility to bolster our nation's military readiness to counter and deter ever-evolving threats from around the globe. This legislation does that and includes key provisions important for North Carolina and America's readiness at home and abroad, including repeal of the Biden Administration’s COVID vaccine mandate.

“In addition to supporting our military, this year's NDAA includes the Water Resources Development Act. I was proud to play a key role in the drafting of WRDA to ensure the voice of rural America and Southeastern North Carolina was heard loud and clear. With innovative policies to address inland and coastal flooding, and initiatives to improve our ports and inland waterways, this important legislation is critical to address the unique needs of communities in North Carolina and the entire nation. These wins will ensure our state can continue to invest in flood resilience and coastal infrastructure projects beneficial for North Carolina’s future.”

Highlights of the FY23 NDAA:

-Rescinds the COVID-19 vaccination mandate on all active and reserve component servicemembers and ends servicemember separations for failure to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

-Fully funds the account supporting the National Guard’s border deployment to help better address the border crisis.

-Supports a 4.6% pay raise for servicemembers and expands eligibility for Basic Needs Allowance to low-income servicemembers supporting a family.

-Requires the DOD, State, and USAID Inspectors General to regularly carry out comprehensive reviews and audits of Ukraine assistance.

WRDA 2022 North Carolina priorities championed by Congressman Rouzer include:

-Authorization of North Carolina National Coastal Mapping Study: Congressman Rouzer secured authorization to establish an innovative program for North Carolina requiring the Corps to map inland and coastal waterways to identify potential hazards, such as debris and sedimentation, leading to increased flood risk. The authorization also includes a feasibility study for dredging inland waterways once the mapping is complete.

-Shoreline and Riverine Restoration: WRDA 2022 authorizes the Corps to carry out projects for the protection and restoration of coastal shorelines and riverbanks from erosion and other damaging forces. Congressman Rouzer worked to specifically include the City of Southport, North Carolina within this authorization. This authorization will allow the City of Southport to increase the resilience of their riverbanks by repairing erosion caused by boat traffic and help prevent extensive damage from future storms.

-Coastal Storm Risk Management Projects: Congressman Rouzer secured a provision to direct the Secretary, for specified projects, to fund the increase in project cost that results from a legal requirement to use a sediment source that is not the least-cost option. This includes the Wrightsville Beach and the Carolina Beach and Vicinity Coastal Storm Risk Management projects.