Government and Politics

March 21, 2023

Washington D.C. — Today, U.S. Representatives Don Davis (NC-01) and Tracey Mann (KS-01), members of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture, introduced the Promoting Precision Agriculture Act. The bill would establish a partnership between the federal government and the private sector to create voluntary interconnectivity standards and prioritize the cybersecurity needs for precision agriculture technologies. Precision agriculture includes using robotics, sensors, monitors, drones, etc., to help growers increase efficiency, potentially boosting crop yields while lowering costs.



“The agricultural community is the backbone of eastern North Carolina, and precision agriculture helps our farmers to be successful, profitable, and productive,” said Congressman Davis. “We must ensure our growers have access to the cutting-edge precision agriculture technologies necessary to do what they do best — feed America. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation that will deliver wins for rural America.”



“Precision agriculture is a critical tool for agricultural producers as they work tirelessly to feed, fuel, and clothe the world,” said Congressman Mann. “Technological advancement has helped producers improve crop yields and make informed management decisions, but new technology brings new challenges. The Promoting Precision Agriculture Act will ensure that producers have a seat at the table when Congress establishes new precision agriculture standards.”



"There is already a strong history of standards driving innovation to users of agricultural technology. The capabilities of modern agricultural equipment are built on pre-competitive standards that allow equipment from different manufacturers to communicate with each other and move data," said Dr. Rich Bonanno, director of NC State Extension and associate dean for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at NC State University. "Extending that success reduces barriers to the adoption of robotics, UAVs, sensors and other technologies that can improve productivity, financial stability, and stewardship across animal and plant agricultural sectors. This bill can help speed the development and adoption of data standards that spur continued innovation that supports North Carolina farms and rural communities."



