Virtual Lunch and Learn Series Offers Leaders Opportunity to Enhance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs in Public and Private Sector

April 13, 2022

Raleigh, NC – During the next three months, the NC Department of Administration is providing business and government leaders opportunities to join a virtual lunch and learn series that explore ways to enhance and develop diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts within North Carolina’s public and private business sectors. Hosted by the Andrea Harris Task Force’s Business Engagement Group, each of the three free 90-minute webinars features a panel of business experts who will share their experiences, challenges, and successes with programs created to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. Each webinar also features an audience question and answer session.

“The goal is to continue advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within our state,” said Andrea Harris Task Force Chair and Secretary of the NC Department of Administration Pamela B. Cashwell. “Our workforce, particularly leadership roles, should reflect the diversity of our state. It is my hope that businesses will take information from the lunch and learn series to improve upon disparities within the workplace including equal pay and gender segregated careers.”

The learning series begins next week and includes topics such as recruiting, on-the-job training and employee business resource groups. Participants can elect to attend any or all three webinars.

April 22, 2022 – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion External Mentor Programs & Supplier Diversity Programs

Moderator: Kevin Price, President & CEO, National Institute of Minority Economic Development

Panelists: Kate Weaver, Supplier Diversity Manager, Peapod Digital Labs (Food Lion sister company)

Andrew Grier, Supplier Engagement & Diversity Manager, Duke Energy

May 20, 2022 – Internal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training and Employee Business Resource Groups

Moderator: Evin L. Grant, Policy Director, NC Department of Administration

Panelists: Danielle Pavliv, Chief Diversity Officer, SAS

Brooke Cummings, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Curi

Niya Fonville, Director of Externships, Campbell Law School

June 17, 2022 – Diversity Recruiting and Hiring and On the Job Training

TBA

All participants must pre-register to attend each lunch and learn. Participants can register here or by visiting the Task Force web page .

About NCDOA and the Andrea Harris Task Force

The N.C. Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. Governor Cooper established The Andrea Harris Social, Economic, Environmental, and Health Equity Task Force to addresses the social, environmental, economic, and health disparities in communities of color disproportionally impacted by COVID-19. Named in honor of the late civil rights activist, Andrea Harris, who dedicated her life to eliminating disparities in North Carolina, the Task Force work targets core areas including Access to Healthcare, Economic Opportunities and Business Development, Educational Opportunity, Environmental Justice and Inclusion, and Patient Engagement.