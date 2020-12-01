  1. Select a City
  4. Volunteer New York News: You do Know We Need You? Here's how You Can Help

Clubs and Organizations

December 1, 2020

From: Volunteer New York!

Take the 52 Acts of Kindness Pledge

Help us continue to inspire over 35,000 volunteers a year.

Just like "Generosity is not just a nice thing to have,"
"Volunteerism is not just a nice thing to have" either.

Hundreds of local nonprofits depend on volunteers to support their missions and to help the most vulnerable.

We've gotten used to doing more with less, but right now we're in need of your generosity to help maintain our free public services no matter what comes our way in 2021.

The only thing we can be certain of today is that we can do more together. And we need to do more.
Reasons To Watch This On #Givingtuesday

1. It's a celebration of generosity and kindness

2. It's a chance to learn from local nonprofits about where your help, time, and resources can do the most good in your community
We Are The Ones We've Been Waiting For

There are about five hours left to join the millions of people around the globe who are giving with their hearts, minds and souls.

How did you give today?
volunteernewyork.org/givingtuesday

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
