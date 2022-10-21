WEEKLY ROUND UP: Cheri Beasley Endorsed by President Obama in the "Tied" NC Senate Race That "Could Be the One That Tilts the Balance of Power"

Government and Politics

October 29, 2022

RALEIGH: This week, news outlets reported former President Barack Obama’s endorsement of candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley in “one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests” that is a “virtually dead-even race.”

In his endorsement, President Obama described Cheri as “honest” and a leader who “puts people first,” highlighting that Cheri “will fight to make health care and prescription drugs affordable and protect fundamental rights like voting and women’s rights.” News outlets also highlighted that former President Obama’s endorsement comes as part of the Beasley campaign’s efforts to “engage and mobilize Black voters,” which has also included visits to churches and barbershops, and meetings with historically Black fraternities and sororities.

The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer Editorial Board also endorsed Cheri and highlighted that she “would be a capable and thoughtful leader for North Carolina in the United States Senate,” and “would represent our state with integrity and decency.” In their endorsement, the Editorial Board said that Cheri “has been a respected jurist for more than two decades” and her “values on important issues” “align with most of the constituents she would serve.”

News outlets also reported on the new Marist Poll that showed Cheri “tied at 44% among registered voters” with Congressman Ted Budd, in “one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests in the midterm elections.” Following the poll results, Spectrum News called the race a “toss-up.” ABC 13 said the North Carolina Senate race “could be the one that tilts the balance of power,” and emphasized it is “definitely a toss-up,” where “a flip from red to blue could happen.” Fox News also reported on the poll, calling the race a “dead heat” and noted that the poll shows that Cheri is leading Congressman Budd in favorability among independents in North Carolina, the “key purple battleground state” where one-third of voters are unaffiliated.

Meanwhile, outlets noted that Congressman Budd, with his “hard-line conservative views,” is leaning into his Trump endorsement which “could alienate the moderate and independent voters who often decide elections in swing states,” including North Carolina “where the unaffiliated make up the greatest pool of voters.” Forbes also reported that “billionaires are lining up” to fund Congressman Budd’s campaign in a race of “national importance” that could “determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.” Forbes noted that while Congressman Budd “isn’t much of a national figure,” “tycoons from across the country are funneling millions of dollars through super PACs to support Budd” who “voted against certifying President Biden’s election.”

Read the highlights here:

AP: Obama endorses Beasley in crucial Senate race for Democrats

By Hannah Schoenbaum

October 25, 2022



Former President Barack Obama endorsed North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley on Tuesday in a new campaign ad as Democrats target the Southern swing state as one of the few where they have a strong shot at flipping a seat in the evenly split chamber.



North Carolina, which Obama narrowly won in 2008, has one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests in the midterm elections. Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. With Republicans projected to make gains in the House in November, Beasley’s race is an essential pickup for Senate Democrats who hope to retain control of at least one chamber.



As her opponent leans into his Trump ties — a move political analysts say could alienate the moderate and independent voters who often decide elections in swing states — Beasley’s campaign said it plans to spend six figures broadcasting Obama’s endorsement statewide. Beginning Tuesday, the campaign will air a 60-second ad voiced by the former president on social media and a 30-second cut on digital platforms and radio.



“Cheri works hard, she’s honest and, most importantly, she always puts people first,” Obama says in the 60-second ad. “In the Senate, Cheri will fight to make health care and prescription drugs more affordable and protect our fundamental rights, from the right to vote to a woman’s right to control her own body. This is going to be a close race, and we can’t afford to get it wrong.”



The ad is part of a wider effort to engage and mobilize Black voters in the Tar Heel state, the Beasley campaign told The Associated Press, including church visits and meetings with members of historically Black fraternities and sororities known as “The Divine Nine.”

Charlotte Observer: Opinion: Endorsement: The Editorial Board’s choice in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race

By The Editorial Board

October 23, 2022

Democrat Cheri Beasley would be a capable and thoughtful leader for North Carolina in the United States Senate. She has been a respected jurist for more than two decades. Her values on important issues, including abortion and the climate crisis, align with most of the constituents she would serve. She also would be an historic member of the Senate — the first Black senator elected by our state’s voters.

We recommend her.

We also know that elections these days are often less about candidates than their party affiliation. That’s true in Senate races across the country, where Democrats and Republicans are campaigning in part on what their victory would mean for the balance of power in Washington. It’s what some voters are weighing heavily, including here in North Carolina, and we believe it’s an important consideration in this race and others.

So while we believe Beasley would be an independent voice who would strive to represent all of North Carolina in the Senate, it’s fair and important to consider what would happen if her opponent wins. What would a Sen. Ted Budd mean for North Carolina — and our country?

He would be one less obstacle to a further tightening of restrictions on abortion — including a possible nationwide ban on the procedure. Budd, a Republican, co-sponsored such a ban in the U.S. House, one that would begin at just 15 weeks. Beasley supports the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify protections for abortions into federal law.

Budd also would be one more obstacle to reasonable reforms on gun ownership — including basic mandatory background checks — that Americans largely support. Budd, a gun shop owner in Forsyth County, has a fondness for campaign ads about crime but less eagerness to address the mass shootings that have plagued our country. He opposed a gun safety compromise supported by North Carolina’s current Republican senators. We should expect more of the same inflexibility with Budd’s Senate vote.

Beyond guns and abortion, Budd not only would be a reliably Republican vote, but one that’s likely more conservative than current North Carolina Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr. Unlike Tillis, for example, Budd was opposed to the CHIPS Act, a significant measure that will spur semiconductor research and production in the U.S. and is poised to bring a manufacturing boon to North Carolina. Budd also voted against his state’s interests on bills regarding offshore drilling and farm reforms.

But equally as important as the votes he makes are the stands a Sen. Budd likely wouldn’t take.

He would be one less elected official to say no to Donald Trump, to the election lies the former president continues to tell, to the falsehoods his party increasingly accepts. Budd was one of 147 Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election results. What kind of voice would he be when Republicans, including perhaps the former president, decline again to accept election results? This is a critical moment for our democracy. We don’t know that Budd would defend it.

We also are not confident he would stand up to his party’s worst impulses — the perpetual posture of grievances and resurfacing of discrimination that we thought this country was moving past. LGBTQ communities are enduring fresh and troubling attacks. The retelling of history is under new threat. Our country needs leaders who are certain to speak up for basic principles of equality and truth instead of bowing to the hate of extremism.

We don’t believe all Republicans want that path for their party or country. But Ted Budd has already shown us that he’s willing to be politically prostrate in exchange for Donald Trump’s support. He’s already shown an unwillingness to condemn what’s poisoning his party and threatening his country. He has shown us what kind of senator and leader he would be.

North Carolina voters have a different choice, a principled leader who would represent our state with integrity and decency. We recommend Cheri Beasley.

Fox News: North Carolina Senate poll: Budd, Beasley neck and neck less than 2 weeks from Election Day

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi

October 26, 2022

North Carolina’s Senate race is in a dead heat, with Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd tied at 44% of registered voters, according to a new Marist Poll.

Beasley and Budd boast identical favorability ratings of 38%, and independents are split 40% to 39% in favor of Beasley.

North Carolina is a key purple battleground state, and this year’s midterm election race is especially high stakes as the Senate remains deadlocked at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, currently has the deciding vote.

The Marist Poll was conducted Oct. 17-20 with a sample size of 1,130 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

ABC 13: ‘Definitely a toss-up’ | Open NC Senate seat race features Beasley vs Budd

By Mike Gooding

October 26, 2022

With an evenly split U.S. Senate, every seat up for grabs in the November 8 midterm elections could be the one that tilts the balance of power.

North Carolina has one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests in the midterm elections.

Virginia Wesleyan University Political Science Associate Professor Leslie Caughell said the race is close and a flip from red to blue could happen.

“I think it’s still a possibility,” she said. “The seat is definitely a toss-up.”

The race features Democrat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.

Beasley has accused Budd of being an election denier, who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential results.

During the debate, she said if she wins, she’ll fight for all North Carolinians.

“North Carolina deserves a senator who is going to represent all of us, who’s going to represent one North Carolina,” he said. “I’ve been so honored to serve North Carolinians for the last nearly 30 years as a public defender, judge and chief justice of the supreme court. My commitment to you is to serve you well.”

A Marist poll published Wednesday shows Beasley and Budd tied 44%-44% among registered voters in the state. But, among those definitely planning to vote, the poll shows Budd ahead, 49%-45%.



Beasley has been endorsed by former President Barack Obama. Budd has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Forbes: Meet The Out-Of-State Billionaires Supporting An Election Denier In North Carolina’s Senate Race

By Matt Durot

October 21, 2022

Election denier Ted Budd is facing off against Democrat Cheri Beasley in a contest that could help determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Billionaires are lining up to support Budd, even though some of them barely know his name.

Ted Budd, the Republican running for senate in North Carolina, isn’t much of a national figure. His race, however, has national importance, as one of the few senate contests seen as a tossup in this year’s midterm elections. No wonder tycoons from across the country are funneling millions of dollars through super PACs to support Budd, one of the 147 Republicans that voted against certifying President Biden’s election.

The biggest donors are familiar names. Richard Uihlein, the Illinois-based packaging billionaire, donated $29 million to a group named Club For Growth Action, which, in turn, pumped $7.7 million into efforts to support Budd, roughly 13% of its spending so far. Trading titan Jeff Yass, of Pennsylvania, put $16.5 million into Club For Growth Action, making him another one of Budd’s biggest backers.

Other well-known donors injected money into the race via a Republican super PAC called the Senate Leadership Fund. Miami-based trading tycoon Ken Griffin and New York private equity pioneer Stephen Schwarzman each gave that group $20 million. Illinois insurer Patrick Ryan donated another $14 million alongside his wife, Shirley. Las Vegas heiress Miriam Adelson, whose late husband Sheldon was once the biggest GOP donor in America, gave $10 million. In all, 18 billionaires–none from North Carolina–contributed 43% of the money sitting in the Senate Leadership Fund. The group has doled out $29 million, or 16% of its expenditures, to support Budd, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filings.