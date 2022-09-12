What Bo Hines Really Believes About Abortion

Government and Politics

September 12, 2022

Raleigh, NC – Here in North Carolina’s only toss-up district, Bo Hines can try and hide his extreme record on abortion, but voters won’t be fooled.

Here’s what Bo Hines really thinks about abortion:

“Abortion should be made illegal throughout the United States. No exceptions.”

“Abortion has certainly been the greatest moral atrocity. I think that we’ll look back in generations to come and say that we had a mass genocide that occurred in our country. Abortion is absolutely murder and any Republican politician who is not willing to say that certainly should not be in office.”

“I believe that abortion is murder, unequivically.”

"I am pro-life. I believe that life begins at conception and that we must protect the rights of the unborn. I also believe in traditional marriage. We must fight to protect our core family values that are rooted in biblical principles." (Now removed from his website)

“Voters can see for themselves that there’s a clear contrast in this race. Bo Hines has the most extreme and dangerous position that a politician can have on abortion,” said Abby May, Campaign Manager for Nickel’s campaign. “Wiley Nickel has always, and will always, protect women’s rights. While Republicans like Bo Hines are trying to return to the days of back alley abortions, Wiley’s focused on building a coalition of North Carolinians that just want to see progress in Washington.”

As women around the state continue to see their right to choose erode, they are looking for candidates that will stand up and protect their rights. Polling shows that most North Carolinians support at least some level of abortion access.

News coverage of competitive House races is highlighting how far-right Republicans have backtracked on their extreme abortion stances in competitive races, hidden their records, and wiped their websites. Meanwhile, in the wake of the Dobbs decision, more and more voters say they’re motivated to vote for pro-choice candidates.

It’s clear that Bo Hines is out of step with the values of North Carolinians, focused more on rolling back the clock on freedoms like mail-in voting rights, reproductive rights, and marriage equality than he’s focused on finding bipartisan solutions to the kitchen table issues that matter most to voters.