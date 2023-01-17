What They Are Saying: Hudson Introduces Concealed Carry Reciprocity, Opposes Latest ATF Regulation

Government and Politics

January 17, 2023

Washington D.C. – On the first full day of the 118th Congress, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) introduced H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The bipartisan legislation has 118 original cosponsors.

"H.R. 38 guarantees the Second Amendment does not disappear when crossing an invisible state line," said Rep. Hudson. "The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act protects law-abiding citizens' rights to conceal carry and travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state codes or onerous civil suits. I am especially proud to have such widespread and bipartisan support for this measure as I continue working to get this legislation over the finish line."

In addition to the bill's introduction, last week, Rep. Hudson alsoopposed a new regulation

by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on stabilizing braces.

"This rule jeopardizes the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners and disabled combat veterans, which is why I led Members of Congress in opposition," said Rep. Hudson. "I will continue to fight against the ATF's unconstitutional overreach that could turn millions of citizens into felons."

Read media coverage and what people are saying about Rep. Hudson's leadership defending the Second Amendment below.

What They Are Saying

Breitbart

: "Concealed carry is currently governed by a patchwork of state-level laws that give anti-gun, state-level office holders the power to restrict the exercise of residents of other states to exercise their right to bear arms. Hudson’s bill is designed to correct this by making reciprocity national."

Guns.com:

"With the lower chamber of Congress under new management, a fresh bipartisan proposal for installing national concealed carry reciprocity has been introduced."

American Liberty News

: "The legislation – introduced today for the 118th Congress – is bipartisan and already has 118 original cosponsors."

Epoch Times

: "According to Aidan Johnston, director of federal affairs for the Gun Owners of America, the concealed carry act is the most basic way Congress can respect Americans’ Constitutional rights. 'The CCRA will empower American Citizens to lawfully carry arms for their protection nationwide, without the illegal and unconstitutional restraints so many state and local governments place on their citizens,' Johnston wrote in a statement to The Epoch Times. 'Americans deserve to have their rights restored right now, and Mr. Hudson’s bill will do just that.'"

Law Enforcement Today

: "The pitfalls of these varying state laws were exposed when Philadelphia resident Shaneen Allen faced up to five years in prison for bringing a firearm into New Jersey in 2013. She held a valid license to carry in Pennsylvania, but not in neighboring New Jersey. The mother-of-two voluntarily told a law enforcement officer of the firearm during a traffic stop, but was still arrested, charged, convicted and spent 48 days in jail – all for having made a wrong turn and accidentally crossing a state line."

National Rifle Association

: "The U.S. Supreme Court recently affirmed that the fundamental right to keep and bear arms does not stop at a person’s front door. Congress should now affirm that the right to self-defense does not stop at a state line. The NRA thanks Rep. Hudson for his strong and unwavering leadership in the march towards right-to-carry reciprocity."

National Shooting Sports Foundation

: "This legislation eliminates the confusing patchwork of laws surrounding concealed carry permits that vary from state-to-state, particularly with regard to states where laws make unwitting criminals out of legal permit holders for a simple mistake of a wrong traffic turn. It safeguards a state’s right to determine their own laws while protecting the Second Amendment rights of all Americans. We thank Rep. Hudson for his leadership on behalf of America’s hunters and recreational shooters."

U.S. Concealed Carry Association

: "We applaud Congressman Hudson for continuing to stand up for the rights of law-abiding gun owners. This long-overdue legislation would represent a step in the right direction towards modernizing America’s concealed carry laws to ensure responsible gun owners can avoid danger and save lives."

Firearms News

:"The U.S. Congress will once again be considering national right-to-carry reciprocity, thanks to a new measure just introduced by North Carolina Republican Rep. Richard Hudson."

Concealed Nation:

"It is important, however, to know that there are still politicians willing to put themselves out there for the betterment of safe, responsible carry."

Richmond Observer:

"Hudson introduces Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act; opposes ATF brace rule"

Breitbart:

"In July 2021, when the pistol brace rule was at the proposal stage, Rep. Richard Hudson (R) led 140 members of Congress in suggesting the proposed rule was a tax on 'disabled combat veterans.' Hudson called for the stabilizer brace proposal to be withdrawn, noting that the ATF had many times explained its position that such braces were 'legitimate.'"

Daily Mail:

"US Rep. Richard Hudson, a North Carolina Republican who spoke out against the then-proposed change in 2021, reiterated that the ATF's rule was an 'overreach.'"

Fox News:

"Their cause was taken up by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., who in June 2021 wrote a letter signed by 140 lawmakers expressing opposition to the proposed rule on stabilizing braces."

Washington Examiner:

"An estimated 3 million stabilizing braces are circulating in the United States, according to law enforcement. Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), who previously wrote a letter backed by 140 lawmakers opposing regulation on stabilizing braces, fretted the new rule could imperil millions of legal gun owners."