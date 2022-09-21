What You Need To Know About Ted Budd Ahead Of The Trump Rally

Government and Politics

September 21, 2022

Less than 50 days out from the election, Congressman Ted Budd continues to show voters that he’s a corrupt congressman who is dangerous, extreme, and out of step with North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know about Budd before he campaigns with former President Trump in Wilmington:

TOO EXTREME FOR NC: Ted Budd’s record of undermining democracy and taking away women’s freedoms proves just how out of step he is with North Carolina.

Budd voted to overturn the 2020 election and still refuses to say if he’ll uphold the midterm election results.

Following the Dobbs decisions Budd co-sponsored a national abortion ban and has made clear he’d support a ban with no exceptions for rape, incest, or to save a mother’s life.

CORRUPT: Even before he got to Congress, Budd’s personal business dealings were mired in corruption.

Ted Budd and his family were involved in a bankrupt agriculture company that screwed farmers out of $50 million and left behind $1.3 million in tax debt —, including $33,000 owed to the state of North Carolina.

BOUGHT & SOLD: In Congress, Budd has repeatedly voted to protect the special interests that fund his campaign, while North Carolinians pay the price.

He has consistently voted with his special interest allies and political leaders and against the best interests of North Carolinians, including veterans and farmers.

One day before voting against a gas price-gouging ban, Budd took money from Big Oil.

While taking money from big Pharma, Congressman Budd voted to keep prescription drug costs high.

He voted for legislation that supports predatory lenders and their “exploitative tactics,” while receiving industry donations “within days of a key vote.”

Budd consistently took money from big banks, then voted to let credit companies charge sky-high fees.