Why Does Budd Refuse to Say If He'll Accept Senate Election Results?

Government and Politics

September 21, 2022

In the last week, outlets have reported Budd refusing to give a clear answer on if he’ll uphold the 2022 election results. Following “public pressure” and editorial boards calling his failure to say if he’ll uphold the results “disqualifying to any voter who believes that democracy matters,” he said “why wouldn’t I?” but when asked to clarify, Budd “did not respond.”

“Ted Budd voted against the certification of the election results in 2020, signed on to a lawsuit to object the election results, called insurrectionists ‘patriots,’ campaigned with a top Trump lawyer involved in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and still refuses to say he will accept the results of this year’s election,” said NCDP spokesperson Kate Frauenfelder. Actions speak louder than words, and based on Budd’s actions, North Carolinians have every reason to believe Ted Budd will continue to undermine democracy if elected to the U.S. Senate.”