October 16, 2022

Raleigh, NC – Democratic candidate Wiley Nickel in North Carolina’s competitive 13th Congressional District outraised Republican Bo Hines by nearly a quarter-million dollars, bringing in a haul of $1.1 million in Q3.

Bo Hines’ campaign has had trouble connecting with voters in the district, but Bo doesn’t seem to care. He’s more interested in spending his supporters’ campaign contributions on a private jet, limousine, and expensive dinners than he is with being accessible to North Carolinians.

“Bo Hines might be trying to convince North Carolina voters Congress should be his first job, but he doesn’t seem to care very much about connecting with them. Bo moved to the district just to run for office and further his own political career. North Carolinians can see right through him,” said Abby May, campaign manager. “Wiley's message of better jobs, protecting our rights and health care, and working with both parties to get things done is resonating with North Carolinians. This campaign is powered by grassroots energy and we're proud to have this momentum heading into the final stretch of the campaign.”



