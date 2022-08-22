Wiley Nickel Responds to NC Court Ruling on 20-Week Abortion Ban

Government and Politics

August 22, 2022

Raleigh, North Carolina — Today a federal judge ruled that North Carolina’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy can be enforced.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office had joined the plaintiffs of the 2019 case in asking a federal court not to restore the ban. On Wednesday U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen reinstated a previously unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies.

The vast majority of North Carolina voters have made it clear that the government has no business getting between a woman and her doctor. And in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, this decision erodes the reproductive rights of women in one of the last standing safe havens in the South.

As a State Senator for North Carolina, Wiley Nickel has always supported a woman’s right to choose. In the wake of the Dobbs decision, Nickel co-sponsored S.B. 888 to protect abortion access in North Carolina. In 2021, he helped defeat a Republican bill (HB453) that would have restricted access to abortion in North Carolina.

Now, as the Democratic candidate in NC-13, He’s more than ready to continue to fight for every woman’s right to choose in Congress.

In June, Wiley Nickel’s opponent Bo Hines told Raleigh’s News & Observer that “Abortion should be made illegal throughout the United States. No exceptions.”

“The path forward is clear: we’ve got to pass a congressional bill that codifies the right to safe, legal abortion care,” said Wiley Nickel. “We’re really talking about the right to privacy and healthcare–women and their doctors are capable of making their own decisions about healthcare and pregnancy. Government interference doesn’t make those decisions any better or any safer.”