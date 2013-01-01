Winning the Real Estate Game in Fairfield in a Tough Market

Real Estate

January 1, 2013

Purchasing a home in Fairfield, Connecticut is one of the best investments you can make; but like so much else in life, timing is everything.



Recent talk about subprime mortgages, falling property values, foreclosures and slow real estate markets in Fairfield are keeping more than a few homeowners up at night. The cure for those heebie jeebies is to get informed.

There are tons of tools available to help you realistically calculate how much you can afford to borrow in Fairfield, CT (either for a purchase or a refinance), and how much it will impact your budget. You can also search listings to see what homes in your area have been selling for.



If you're trying to sell, keep in mind that little problems which seem familiar and trifling to you can be big turn-offs for prospective buyers:





Icky smells (cigarettes, pets, food): Invest in a good air filter or air freshener, open windows, whatever it takes.

Dirty kitchens and bathrooms: Really tackle these two areas to get them sparkling.

Dark rooms: Turn on lights, open curtains,

Dirty carpet: Consider having carpets professionally cleaned.

Cluttered rooms and closets: Rent a temporary storage unit (or a good friend's basement) to stash your beer mug collection.

Barking dogs: send them to a friend or relative's house while your home is being shown.

A damp basement: Keep a dehumidifier going.

Poorly maintained front yard: spend some time mowing, trimming and pulling weeds. Add a pot or two of colorful flowers near the front door to create a welcoming feel.

Weathered or peeling front door: a fresh coat of paint and new hardware is an inexpensive boost that really pays off.