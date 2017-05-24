WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest 2017

Arts and Entertainment

May 24, 2017

The volunteers of Project Uplift USA invite you to join us Memorial Day weekend for the 2017 WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry.

Welcome to the home of the 2017 WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry. The volunteer organizers of Project Uplift USA hope you'll enjoy this year's event as we honor, remember and celebrate together this coming Memorial Day weekend. You're invited to make plans to explore our Host Community - the Town of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina - throughout the festival weekend!

Schedule of Events

May 26, 2017

2:00pm - Festival Grounds Open to the Public. Food Vendors and Craft Beer & Wine Garden Open

2:00pm - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens - courtesy of the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce

2:00pm - Fun Zone Opens: Children's Area featuring Games & Rides

3:00pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

5:00pm - Opening Ceremonies, Presentation of the Colors, National Anthem, Commissioning of Field of Flags

6:00pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

6:300pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension

6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

8:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow

9:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

10:30pm - Festival Grounds Close

May 27, 2017

6:00am - Festival Grounds Open

â€‹6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights

7:00am - Breakfast Food Vendors Open - Biscuits, Juice, Coffee & More!

8:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

9:00am - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens

10:00 - Fun Zone Amusements & Military Displays Open

10:30am - Food Vendors Are Open for Lunch

11:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

12:00pm - Craft Beer & Wine Garden Open

2:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

3:30pm - Pilot Meet & Greet courtesy of members of Carolinas Balloon Association

4:30pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

5:30pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

5:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

6:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

6:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension

6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

7:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow

8:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

9:30pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

â€‹10:30pm Festival Grounds Close

May 28, 2017

6:00am - Festival Grounds Open

â€‹6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights

â€‹7:00am - Breakfast Food Vendors Open - Biscuits, Juice, Coffee & More!

8:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

9:00am - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens

10:00am - Non-Denominational Church Service on RE/MAX Stage

10:00am-3:3opm - Statewide American Legion Car Show & Competition (Awards at 3:00pm)

â€‹11:00 - Fun Zone Amusements & Military Displays Open

11:00am - Food Vendors Are Open for Lunch

11:15am - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

11:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

12:00pm - Craft Beer & Wine Garden Open

12:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

2:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

2:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

3:30pm - Pilot Meet & Greet courtesy of members of Carolinas Balloon Association

5:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

5:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

6:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

6:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension

6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

7:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow

9:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

â€‹10:30pm Festival Grounds Close

May 29, 2017 - Memorial Day Events at Fleming Park

6:00am - Festival Grounds Open

6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights

11:00am - Closing Ceremony and De-Commissioning of Field of Flags

11:30am - Field of Flags Honor Caravan Departs with Flags for Area Military Cemeteries to Decorate Gravesites

12:00pm - Festival Closes

12:01pm - Planning Begins for 2017 Freedom Balloon Fest

Date: May 26-29, 2017

Location:

Freedom Balloon Festival,

503 Fleming Loop Road,

Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

