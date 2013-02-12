YMW Attorney Earns AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell

Business and Professional

RALEIGH, N.C. (January 3, 2013) â”€ Yates, McLamb & Weyher, L.L.P., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based litigation firm, announces today that Kathrine Fisher has received an AV® Preeminent™ rating by Martindale-Hubbell®. Fisher is a firm partner whose practice focuses on professional malpractice and personal injury claims. She has handled numerous matters on appeal before the North Carolina Court of Appeals, North Carolina Supreme Court, the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, and as counsel of record before the United States Supreme Court.

The Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings™ are an objective indicator of a lawyer's high ethical standards and professional ability. Rated on a scale of 1 to 5 (with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest), AV Preeminent is the designation of attorneys who attain an average of 4.5-5.0. The ratings are based on performance in five key areas:

Legal Knowledge - Lawyer's familiarity with the laws governing his/her specific area of practice(s) Analytical Capabilities - Lawyer's creativity in analyzing legal issues and applying technical knowledge Judgment - Lawyer's demonstration of the salient factors that drive the outcome of a given case or issue. Communication Ability - Lawyer's capability to communicate persuasively and credibly Legal Experience - Lawyer's degree of experience in his/her specific area of practice(s)

About Yates, McLamb & Weyher, L.L.P.:

Formed in 1983, Yates, McLamb & Weyher represents businesses and professionals in civil litigation resulting from commercial and construction disputes, medical malpractice, product and professional liability, insurance coverage, trucking and automobile negligence. Founding partners Dan J. McLamb and Barbara B. Weyher shared a vision and built a firm characterized by legal expertise and skill, civility and professionalism in the practice of law, and tenacity in defense of their clients’ interests. Today the firm has 30 lawyers. Visit www.ymwlaw.com for more information.