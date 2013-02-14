YMW Attorneys Present at Corporate Counsel Event

Business and Professional

February 14, 2013

Rod Pettey, Sean Partrick and Erin Young are the Featured Speakers

Rod Pettey Sean Patrick Erin Young

RALEIGH, N.C. (January 4, 2013) â”€ Yates, McLamb & Weyher, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based litigation firm, announces today that three firm attorneys will serve as featured speakers for a continuing-legal-education lunchtime program presented by the Research Triangle Area Chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel. Rod Pettey, Sean Partrick and Erin Young will discuss Following the Tragedy: How Responsible Businesses can Deal with Unpredictable Events.

Pettey, a graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law, works with corporations and insurance companies on litigation involving products liability, construction disputes, catastrophic injuries and trucking accidents. In the last eight years, he has represented defendants in two well-known plant explosions occurring in eastern North Carolina. Pettey is also a member of the firm’s management committee and is rated as one of the top North Carolina attorneys in his field of practice by four, independent peer-review organizations.



Partrick, a graduate of Campbell Law School, has tried cases in federal and state court at both the district and superior court levels. His practice focuses on insurance defense, including construction defect litigation, personal injury, employment law, automobile liability, commercial litigation and creditor representation for certain types of litigation. Partrick is a firm partner and has a BV® Distinguished™ peer-review rating by Martindale-Hubbell®.

Young, a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law, represents corporations and insurance companies in liability litigation, as well as nursing homes and physicians in medical malpractice matters. She has received recognition as a North Carolina Rising Star by the peer-review rating organization Super Lawyers®.

The CLE event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on January 16, 2013 at The Research Triangle Park Archie K. Davis Conference Center. The lunch and learn is open to law students and corporate-counsel attorneys. For more information, contact Marvin Genzer at marvin@genzer.org.

About Yates, McLamb & Weyher, L.L.P.:

Formed in 1983, Yates, McLamb & Weyher represents businesses and professionals in civil litigation resulting from commercial and construction disputes, medical malpractice, product and professional liability, insurance coverage, trucking and automobile negligence. Founding partners Dan J. McLamb and Barbara B. Weyher shared a vision and built a firm characterized by legal expertise and skill, civility and professionalism in the practice of law, and tenacity in defense of their clients’ interests. Today the firm has 30 lawyers. Visit www.ymwlaw.com for more information.