5 Easy Ways To Save Money On Gas This Summer

Sports and Recreation

June 22, 2018

Fuel prices are a lot like the weather: Lots of folks talk about them, but there’s not much you can do about them. The price at the pump fluctuates for so many reasons, from political instability overseas to the change of the seasons. That’s right; with the arrival of summer, expect gas prices to go up, since low-volatility “summer” gas is more expensive to produce. And that pain at the pump is going to hurt even more for 4x4 pickup, RV and SUV owners with big tanks and (relatively) low fuel economy.

All is not lost, however. Here are five easy things you can to do squeeze every bit of mpg from your rig and save big money when you hit the road this summer on vacation.

