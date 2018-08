Clubs and Organizations

January 31, 2013

A priest, rabbi or other religious minister might be seen as an everyday hero for their deep commitment and service to the community and yet we might not go out of our way to recognize them as heroes. After all, it's a vocation they've chosen and it comes with the job to be selfless, but Father Richard Estrada goes beyond the everyday in his mission to help forgotten and ignored children.

Read more Father Estrada Helps Homeless Youth.