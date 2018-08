Schools and Libraries

November 30, 2012

Jan Hamber knew from an early age she wanted to be a naturalist. In addition to being an avid bird watcher since the 1950s, she began volunteer work at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History in 1959 and was subsequently hired as an employee in 1969, the same year she helped clean birds after a catastrophic oil spill.



In the 70s she found her life's work: protecting and saving the condor.

Read more Jan Hamber Cares for Condors.