AmericanTown's Heroes: Julie Shore Swoops in to Make a Difference

Clubs and Organizations

February 7, 2013

We celebrate moms this weekend and honor the strong and gentle women in our lives who have cared, cajoled and inspired us along our journey.



One such strong woman is Julie Shore, a member of the SWOOP organization. SWOOP stands for Strong Women Organizing Outrageous Projects. It is a non-profit group of volunteers who come together to work on projects that typically last one day but make a lasting difference in the lives of the people they serve. The motto of the organization is "great hearts working together to serve the community and inspire hope."

