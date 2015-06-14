AmericanTown's Heroes: Penny Lane Pays It Forward

Shops and Stores

June 14, 2015

Penny Lane is a song written by the Beatles, but it's also a coffeehouse that wants to thank veterans and those who serve others by paying for their coffee or their meal whenever they come in.



It's something they are doing to "Pay It Forward" and they have even set up a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money to keep it going all year long, so the local heroes never have to pay for coffee, breakfast or lunch whenever they visit Penny Lane Coffee House in Evansville, Indiana.



The owner of Penny Lane says it feels good to give back and the patrons and veterans who are being acknowledged in this way agree. "It's awesome people give back to veterans. I mean I'm a veteran, and I know a lot of veterans. A lot of people, I don't want to say take it for granted, but a lot of people have committed a lot of acts of valor I would say that don't get recognized so I think it's a good thing what they're doing," veteran Kyle Rickenbaugh said.



Do you know someone who "pays it forward" to help others? Nominate them for next week's AmericanTown's Heroes.