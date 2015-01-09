AmericanTown's Heroes: Student Conservationists Make A Difference

Clubs and Organizations

January 9, 2015

Taking a walk on a beach along the coast of an ocean is an experience many people agree can be pleasurable as well as profound. The sea, the sand, salt air and sunsets are near-universal favorites, which is why it can be upsetting to see debris washing up along the shoreline.



At the Student Conservation Association (SCA), they know many things are outside their control, like climate change and urban development, but when they can come together to make a difference they do.

Read more Student Conservationists Make A Difference.