Clubs and Organizations

January 2, 2013

Bonnie and Bill Cooper are just two of the local heroes honored this year for their services to their community. Specifically, the Coopers spend a considerable amount of time getting food into the hands of individuals and families in the counties surrounding where they live.



The Coopers volunteer with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which operates community outreach programs.

