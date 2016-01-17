AmericanTown's Heroes: Volunteers Deliver Meals to Seniors

Clubs and Organizations

January 17, 2016

When November rolls around and people plan holiday meals and parties, organizations like the Office for the Aging and Meals on Wheels America take special care to make sure the elderly and those who are homebound or unable to cook for themselves are not forgotten.

The registration process might differ from town to town or the agency administering the program might be secular or religious. The bottom line is to bring a balanced meal along with caring and support.

Many of the community-based services are made available as a result of the Older Americans Act (OAA) signed into law by President Lyndon B Johnson in 1965. You can find general information about the OAA as well related resources on the Administration on Aging website. Federal, state and local governments share the burden of funding these programs, but it would all fall apart if not for dedicated volunteers.

One such volunteer is Dan Weincek, who was recently honored with a Community Service award for his ongoing dedication to a Meals on Wheels program administered by Sourcepoint in Delaware County, Ohio. Weincek has driven hundreds of hours and thousands of miles to bring food (and love) to seniors.

Do you know someone who volunteers in your community? Nominate them for next week's AmericanTown's Hero!