Bishop Statement on Speaker Vote

Government and Politics

January 3, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. - I came into a broken and dysfunctional Congress to change it. Advancing the long-standing pecking order one notch has no prospect of doing that. Many don't want to change it. I will. 

Kevin McCarthy is not the right candidate to be Speaker. he has perpetuated the Washington status quo that makes this body one of the most unsuccessful and unpopular institutions in the country. This is not about personality differences or who has "earned" the position. It's about serving the American people. 

I will not be supporting the status quo

