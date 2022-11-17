Congressman Price's Statement on Speaker Pelosi's Announcement

Government and Politics

November 17, 2022

WASHINGTON, DC (November 17, 2022) —Today, Congressman David Price (NC-04), released the following statement on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement to step down from House leadership in the 118th Congress.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi will rank among the most accomplished and effective Speakers of the House in American history. Our careers in the House have been coterminous. We served together as state Democratic Party chairs in the 1980s, and she came to the House in 1987 after a Special Election. We served several years together on the House Banking Committee and moved to Appropriations together in 1991.

“Nancy Pelosi is the ultimate legislator, and she has shepherded through some of the most consequential legislation in American history, often despite what the pundits believed achievable. Through her knowledge of policy, her political prowess, and her adherence to principle, she has made healthcare more affordable and accessible to all Americans, ensured clean air and water for future generations, modernized our infrastructure, enshrined the rights of minority and disadvantageous communities, and enhanced America’s standing in the world. History will record that she stood up to an extraordinarily dangerous president, Donald Trump, for the sake of our democracy.

“Along the way, she has led the House with grace and utmost respect for the institution in which we are privileged to serve. The American people owe a debt of gratitude to Nancy Pelosi for her service to the nation and to her family for their sacrifice along this monumental journey.”